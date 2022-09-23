Caesars Entertainment, With New Restaurants and Renovations, Keeps Reinventing Itself

Author: Casey Gale

Caesars Entertainment exemplifies how organizational success starts from the inside out: The company received a top score on this year’s Disability Equality Index (DEI), a joint initiative from the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN — jumping 80 points from last year’s index and making it one of the best places to work for disability inclusion.

In addition, in May, the organization announced an all-new education assistance program for its nearly 50,000 eligible team members to help with student loan debt and provide tuition aid and scholarship opportunities. It’s not surprising then, that for the eighth consecutive year, Caesars Entertainment has been recognized as one of 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. by Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, as part of its Civic 50 initiative.

That commitment to internal excellence is equaled — or more likely demonstrated— by the organization’s ability to bring many exciting openings and renovations in Las Vegas across the finish line this year. Here’s a look at what’s new for visitors to explore.

Mouthwatering Restaurants, Entrancing Transformations, and More







If you haven’t been to Las Vegas recently, your tastebuds are in for quite a treat. In March, restaurateur, television star, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump opened her second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, at Paris Las Vegas. It’s the perfect spot for diners looking for whimsy, with a playful cocktail menu and a lush atmosphere that transports visitors to an old Parisian courtyard. Also new to Paris Las Vegas this spring: Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, a quick-service establishment that puts a delightful twist on traditional American fare, and The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully immersive restaurant concept that brings the lifestyle icon’s Bedford, New York, home to life with seasonal dinners, weekend brunches, and creative holiday menus.

For diners looking for a change of scenery, Jack Binion’s Steak — a surf-and-turf-lover’s dream — opened in June at Bally’s Las Vegas. The restaurant opening marks an important step in Bally’s transformation into the legendary casino brand Horseshoe Las Vegas. Also key to this transformation is the Arcade, an all-ages experience within a 7,000-square-foot space that will offer more than 80 games, from classics to modern favorites, when it opens this fall. Horseshoe Las Vegas, expected to be complete by the end of 2022, will add a handcrafted signature feel to the storied brand with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand’s gold horseshoe iconography. The renovation is the latest in an era of reinvention for Caesars Entertainment’s famed resorts, which has also included a new entrance to Caesars Palace, as well as multimillion-dollar investments in casino floors and gaming technology across its properties.