3 PCMA Members Earn CAE Credential

Author: Convene Editors       

CAE

Deirdre Clemmons (from left), Brenda Dreier, and Megan McIntire recently earned their CAEs.

Congratulations to three PCMA members — Deirdre Clemmons, senior vice president of events and strategic partnerships at Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA); Brenda Dreier, chief operating officer, Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS); and Megan McIntire, director of meetings for the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International — for recently earning their CAE.

Clemmons, Dreier, and McIntire are part of the Winter 2020 Certified Association Executive (CAE) class of 190 association executives from North America, Europe, and Australia. They now join the more than 4,400 industry leaders worldwide who have earned their credential from the CAE Commission of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). The winter class will be honored along with the summer CAE class at the 2020 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition Aug. 8-11 in Las Vegas.

February 18, 2020
