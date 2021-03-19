Big Trends Shaping the World Today: Economics, Technology and Geopolitics

Our lives are being transformed in so many realms all at once – and it is dizzying. In this keynote, Thomas Friedman exposes the tectonic movements and accelerations that are reshaping the world today and will provide a blueprint to get the most out of them and cushion their impacts. You will never look at the world the same way after this.
Information
- Duration: 01:12:34
- Date: 01/13/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Designated
- CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
- Clock Hours: 1