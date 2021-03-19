Big Trends Shaping the World Today: Economics, Technology and Geopolitics

Our lives are being transformed in so many realms all at once – and it is dizzying. In this keynote, Thomas Friedman exposes the tectonic movements and accelerations that are reshaping the world today and will provide a blueprint to get the most out of them and cushion their impacts. You will never look at the world the same way after this.

Information

  • Duration: 01:12:34
  • Date: 01/13/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Designated
  • CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
  • Clock Hours: 1
March 19, 2021