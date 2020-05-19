Best of Both Worlds at ICC Sydney

Sydney knows how to make an impression. With its iconic harbor, golden beaches, exceptional culinary scene, and vibrant walkable districts all beaming with a laid-back yet cosmopolitan edge, Australia’s largest metropolis makes for an unforgettable backdrop for any event. Set at the intersection of Sydney’s academic, cultural and technology precincts along bustling Darling Harbour, International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) plugs you right into this dynamic destination, not just in location but also in attitude.

Connect in Sydney

At ICC Sydney, connection is at the heart of everything. As travel restrictions begin to ease and attendees become eager for new experiences, the expert team at ICC Sydney can help create a one-of-a-kind event that takes full advantage of the cultural history that surrounds the waterfront venue. Not only will your attendees get to experience the celebrated local dining, shopping, entertainment and attractions within easy walking distance of ICC Sydney, they’ll also get a chance to contribute to the city’s cultural capital—through the unique Legacy program and community-driven and sustainable events—in real and meaningful ways.

Connect Virtually

ICC Sydney is also especially well-suited to provide access and resources for a virtual extension of your event, thanks to an experienced in-house audio-visual team, fully equipped production suite and digital media suite. Given the new landscape of the events industry, a hybrid of accessibility options can translate directly to an increase in registration numbers. The ability to plan an event that seamlessly offers virtual attendance and in-person attendance offers the best of both worlds—a fantastic venue and destination made available to all, whether they can travel or not.

Design an unforgettable event experience that everyone can enjoy with the help of ICC Sydney and Business Events Australia.