Behind the Scenes at edUcon 2025

Welcome to the second full day of edUcon! By now, you’ve gotten a taste of what makes Louisville special and experienced the fresh approach that was taken with this year’s conference programming. Traci DePuy, PCMA’s chief marketing officer, broke it down for Convene in May, sharing some of the innovative elements that have been added to the education program and how new session formats and a revamped schedule have been designed to enhance attendee engagement and learning experiences. Here’s what she had to say:

What distinguishes edUcon from other industry events each year?

It’s the energy that comes from being in a space where people are genuinely there to learn, share, and stretch their thinking. There is something special about the edUcon community. It feels intimate, curious, and open to trying new things.

What makes this year’s edition different?

We’ve listened closely to the feedback from last year’s edUcon, and we’re excited to put those insights into practice this year. Attendees expressed a desire for deeper-dive sessions and more content focused on event trends, with less emphasis on the traditional trade-show format. In response, we’ve revamped our programming to offer longer-form, high-quality sessions that dive deeper into the latest event trends, strategies, and emerging technologies. This allows participants to get more in-depth, actionable insights that they can immediately apply to their work.

Tell us about the three pillars of the educational program.

Blend is a focus on integrating diverse elements to create cohesive event experiences; Innovate offers cutting-edge tools and strategies to stay ahead in the evolving events industry; and Craft centers on the art of designing memorable events.

What have you focused more on this year?

A flexible schedule provides ample time for education sessions, networking, and personal exploration, allowing participants to tailor their experience to their interests and needs. We’ve put greater emphasis on interactive session formats, meaning there are opportunities to encourage us to move from passive learning to real application, with hands-on workshops; deep-dive learning labs, which offer intensive opportunities to thoroughly understand a specific topic; master classes presented by industry experts; and off-site excursions to learn outside of the traditional conference setting.

The networking is integrated — not only because authentic connections will be made through curated activities throughout the event, but these opportunities also weave in Louisville’s distinctive venues and cultural elements into the agenda. This edUcon offers attendees a rich tapestry of experiences that go beyond traditional conference settings. These thoughtfully curated events not only showcase the city’s heritage but also foster deeper connections among participants. They include candle-making sessions, bowling in a speakeasy, exploring secret passages during a Great Gatsby Hotel tour, and a lively music bingo competition.

What has surprised you about Louisville?

Honestly, it’s how layered and vibrant the city is. We expected bourbon and horses, and those are certainly part of the charm, but what stood out during our site visits was the warmth and authenticity of the people, the creative energy in the local businesses, and the rich mix of Southern tradition with a fresh, modern spirit.

Downtown Louisville is incredibly walkable and welcoming. There’s a strong sense of pride in the community that comes through in so many ways. Local chefs are excited to share their culinary stories, artists and makers are visible throughout the city, and the hospitality teams go above and beyond to make you feel at home.

From an event perspective, the venues are not only unique, like a hidden speakeasy bowling alley, but also highly adaptable for immersive learning and meaningful connections. Louisville has this unexpected spark. It’s full of grit, soul, and creativity, which makes it the perfect setting for a conference like edUcon that encourages fresh thinking and bold ideas.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.