Bangkok’s Newest Convention Center is Central, Sustainable, and Modern

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

With the reopening of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok is once again positioning itself as “The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All.” After undergoing a three-year renovation, the top-of-the-line venue made its debut in September 2022 and now has five times more meeting space along with modern, new features designed to fulfill the needs of today’s most discerning planners.







Measuring in at more than 3.2 million square feet, the QSNCC is the largest convention center in Bangkok with a prime location in the city’s Central Business District. It offers 845,000 square feet of total event space, including eight exhibition halls, four conference halls, four plenary halls, and an additional 50 meeting rooms. The almost endless configuration options of this expansive space mean that QSNCC can accommodate all kinds of gatherings concurrently, from major conventions to concerts to gaming tournaments and so much more.

The expansion also added new technological advancements, making the QSNCC one of the smartest and most modern venues in the country. Noteworthy features include fiber-optic and Wi-Fi connectivity in all spaces, a high-speed infrastructure system supporting 5G, a sophisticated event management platform, and a people-counting system that uses 3D stereo-vision sensors to track traffic in real time.

Sustainability continues to rank as a top priority for the facility. Throughout the renovation, the team made use of environmentally friendly construction materials, including 75-percent recyclable materials and recycled materials for the remaining 25 percent. New automatic devices help to conserve water and electricity, and plans for a rooftop solar panel installation are also in the works.

Beyond its state-of-the-art meetings facilities, the QSNCC has a slew of other features that make it an attractive destination for both attendees and locals, including a new upscale retail space and outdoor recreational space at the adjacent Benjakitti Park. Its location in the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District affords easy access to multiple forms of public transportation, including a walkway connected to the Metropolitan Rapid Transit, helping attendees lower their carbon impact. The QSNCC also features a variety of modern facilities such as carpool parking, electric car chargers, bicycle racks, and shower rooms to freshen up after walking or biking to the QSNCC.

For planners looking to host their next event in an elegant, eco-friendly location that infuses Thai culture in details both big and small, QSNCC is the obvious choice. In fact, several large-scale conventions and gatherings are already planned for the venue. In November alone, QSNCC will welcome the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and seven other major events.