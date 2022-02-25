Bangkok’s New Convention Center Secures 130-plus events, including APEC 2022

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Already more than 130 events have booked the new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), set to make its debut in September 2022 with a footprint five times larger than its original iteration. One of those is Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022, which will meet in November of this year.







At more than 3.2 million square feet, the QSNCC will offer 845,000 square feet of total event space, including eight exhibition halls, four conference halls, four plenary halls, plus an additional 50 meeting rooms. This variety of space will give the QSNCC the ability to host a wide range of live events, from global trade shows and conferences to concerts and fashion shows.

But there will be more to this revamped venue than just plenty of space — the QSNCC is part of a larger development in Bangkok’s growing Rama4 District that will also include a new retail concept, the Bangkok Active Lifestyle Mall (BALM). Directly connected to the QSNCC via the city’s convenient mass rapid transit system, BALM will offer more than 118,000 square feet of shopping, dining, and wellness-focused amenities.

Located in Bangkok’s Central Business District, the new QSNCC has been designed to appeal to attendees as well as locals interested in healthy urban living. Next door, Benjakitti Forest Park offers green space for recreation, and a dedicated MRT stop offers quick and convenient access to the rest of the city.