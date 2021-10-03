How the World’s Safest City Is Shaping the Future

If you want to see the future, take a trip to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. From identifying new sustainable food options at the Global Forum in Innovation in Agriculture to accelerating the energy evolution at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) is leading the return of face-to-face events with a full calendar of game-changing ideas.

The venue — which will welcome eight international associations in 2022 — is located just 15 minutes from the Abu Dhabi International Airport. With more than 1.5 million square feet of flexible event space, 12 column-free exhibit halls, and six on-site hotels, the venue delivers an interconnected, walkable campus ambience. And outside the center, organizers can count on Capital Experience, the ADNEC’s newly launched destination management company, to help deliver authentic cultural experiences with more than 100 excursions throughout the UAE, private dinner functions, and exclusive pricing with Etihad Airways.

Abu Dhabi sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa — an ideal central gathering place for the world’s associations that’s becoming even more convenient, thanks to an airport expansion project that will help serve more than 45 million passengers each year. However, Abu Dhabi’s role as a leader in meetings and events isn’t simply about who can come to the city easily; it’s about who is already there. The ADNEC and the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau have worked closely with top-ranked Khalifa University to fuel the destination’s growth as a premier place for forward-thinking programming like past editions of IEEE’s Globecom and the International Energy Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies Conference.

“We are delighted to be working with Khalifa University to further Abu Dhabi’s 2030 vision,” said Khalifa Al Qubaisi, ADNEC’s chief commercial officer, in reference to the government’s plan to transform its economy. “With investment in engineering and emerging technology, we are investing in our future, creating a legacy and attracting global attention.”

Welcoming Attendees to the World’s Safest City

The city is capturing attention for another element essential to global events: safety. For the past six years, Abu Dhabi has been at the top of global data website Numbeo’s safety rankings. In addition to feeling at ease while enjoying the city’s high-end shopping and high-brow creativity (The Louvre has a location in Abu Dhabi), attendees will feel extra safe when they arrive for exhibitions and conferences: Everyone must be vaccinated and present a negative PCR test to attend an in-person event in Abu Dhabi.

Working With an On-Site Team to Bring Your Vision to Life

While the state-of-the-art venue may take a lead role in inspiring organizers to host events in Abu Dhabi, the real star of the show is the more than 70 people that comprise ADNEC Services. The in-house team offers services that cover every step of planning and execution: design, AV, production, contracting, printing, graphic, and rigging.







“Our diverse client base is a testimony to our performance and capabilities,” Robin Miller, director of sales, conferences and events, at ADNEC, said. “We work to understand our clients’ business objectives, target audience, and brand, and use all of these factors to deliver desired results and bring your brief to life.”

“In addition to lending our creative expertise, our team holds the organizer’s hand throughout the entire process,” Miller said. “We can provide support in a number of crucial areas including navigating government entities, organizing VIP invitations and protocol as well as support in maximizing exposure for your event via our marketing channels. Simply put, your success is our success.”

For a clear understanding of why other events rely on ADNEC Services, watch the video below.