Like many cities of a similar size, Toronto has a modern infrastructure and a vibrant, walkable downtown. But what makes Toronto different? Creativity and innovation flourish here. Toronto’s renowned multiculturalism is at the root of its inclusive and collaborative spirit, something visitors sense upon arrival. With so many people coming from different regions, Toronto is the ideal place to collaborate, experiment, and create. Home to the world’s most influential film festival, a thriving arts scene, an endless array of restaurants and nightclubs, Toronto has it all. Read on for the top six reasons why Toronto is the destination to meet in right now.







. More than 50 percent of the city’s population is foreign-born, representing more than 250 different ethnicities and 180 dialects. That vast cultural spectrum has created an atmosphere of acceptance and hospitality, where visitors from any and all backgrounds will feel welcomed and celebrated, helping to set a positive tone for collaboration.

Tap into an arts-inclined community. Home to the world’s most influential film festival and a thriving arts scene, Toronto’s culture harbors an innate curiosity where ideas can grow and expand— and inspire bold new ideas for conference groups.

The city acts as a global intersection. North America’s fourth-largest city, Toronto is easily accessible with service to more than 180 global destinations in 55 countries via two international airports. The destination is also less than a 90-minute flight for more than 100 million Americans. Toronto Pearson International Airport, named the best large airport in North America five years running by Airports Council International (ACI), is just a 30-minute ride from downtown via the UP Express train. And Billy Bishop Airport, accessible by ferry and underwater pedestrian tunnel, has earned the Environmental Achievement Award from ACI.

Forward-thinking venues. Exhibition Place has raked in an impressive number of awards and accolades for its sustainability efforts. In addition to the facility’s GREENSmart initiative, which kicked off in 2004 and focuses on implementing sustainable development practices across the site, its Enercare Centre and Beanfield Centre venues have earned LEED Platinum and Silver certification, respectively, and the entire facility has signed the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge. Meanwhile, The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) has earned the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, a designation that helps travelers to recognize entities around the world that have adopted proper health and hygiene protocol. In addition, the MTCC’s enhanced safety guide, ONWARD, has earned approval from Toronto Public Health.

A tempting fine-dining haven. Toronto’s culinary scene is as diverse as the city itself, with more than 7,000 restaurants representing its wide range of global cultures. And now it’s official — as of May 2022, Toronto is Canada’s first-ever MICHELIN destination. The inaugural edition of the MICHELIN Guide Toronto is expected to debut this fall.

Event marketing support. Destination Toronto’s 6ix Stack Attendance Marketing program is a comprehensive attendance marketing program offering a range of services from 24/7 on-demand assets to highly customized programs tailored to each client’s business objectives. The program prioritizes three key content themes — attendee experience, educational and networking opportunities, and local innovation and thought leadership. Connect with Destination Toronto’s team to tap into a wealth of tips, resources, and local expertise to serve your needs.