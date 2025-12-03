5 Reasons to Make the Netherlands Your Next Meeting Destination

Author: Liz Regalia

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s smallest countries — about the size of Maryland, in fact. But don’t let that small footprint fool you. This diverse and innovative country packs a ton into each square kilometer, making it easy for eventgoers to get the most out of their time here. Below, we’ve outlined five compelling reasons to consider the Netherlands — including the top Dutch conference cities and venues — for your next meeting or event.

1. Ample Accessibility

Thanks to the Netherlands’ central location in Europe, getting here is easy. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the largest in the Netherlands and the second most connected globally, is served by most major airlines. Once eventgoers have arrived, they’ll find excellent public transportation options — a well-connected system of trains, buses, and trams. Along with shared city bikes, e-scooters, and rideshare services, intra-country and -city travel is a cinch.

City to consider: Active attendees will love Utrecht, where walking or cycling is the best way to explore. Tired feet? Fear not, this compact city has a solid public transportation network.

2. Full-Service (and a Full Menu) of Venues

The Netherlands has a long tradition of hosting large-scale global events, and as a result, boasts a wide range of venues in cities across the country.

City to consider: In Rotterdam, for example, the multifunctional Postillion Hotel & Convention Center WTC Rotterdam hosts everything from trade fairs to conferences within its 29 unique spaces and 37,000-square-foot footprint. On site, a project management team and a new 168-room hotel make logistics a breeze.

3. A Focus on Sustainability

Business events aiming to be sustainable will find the Netherlands an easy fit as many convention centers, hotels, and venues have earned eco-related certifications, ensuring organizers have access to partners who share in their climate-conscious priorities.





City to consider: The Hague, considered to be among the greenest cities in Europe, is known as the city by the sea for its unique combination of urban energy and seaside charm. The Hague aims to become climate-neutral by 2030 through the transition to renewable energy sources.

4. Innovation That Inspires

The Netherlands has a culture of innovation that touches a multitude of disciplines. For instance, Dutch inventions in water purification and reuse of wastewater have been tapped to tackle water challenges around the world.

City to consider: Amsterdam is a leading hub in Europe for AI, among other areas, including health care, technology, and sustainability. The destination hosts hundreds of world-class events each year, like World Summit AI, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary at RAI Amsterdam convention complex in 2026.

5. A Culture of Learning and Curiosity

Did you know the Netherlands has the largest number of museums per square kilometer in the world? The country also boasts many centers for fashion and design and is known for producing world-class music, opera, dance, and theater productions.

City to consider: Ever since the founding of Leiden University in 1575 (the country’s first university), Leiden has held a reputation for science and philosophy, producing more than a dozen Nobel laureates over the years. Furthermore, all of Leiden’s 3,000-plus monuments and 13 museums — four of which are national museums — are within a 10-minute train ride of The Hague.

Ready to plan your next event in the Netherlands? Visit holland.com/global/meetings for more information.