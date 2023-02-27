4 Newly Renovated Spaces Ready to Host Your Next OKC Event

Oklahoma City, a great environment for your next meeting or convention, boasts several new and recently renovated event spaces.

The Modern Frontier is home to one of the nation’s newest convention centers. The stunning new Oklahoma City Convention Center is a total of 500,000 square feet and includes a 200,730 square foot exhibit hall, which is divisible into four halls; a versatile 29,874-square-foot ballroom with 5,000-square-foot pre-function space and terrace overlooking Scissortail Park. Opening its doors in January 2021, the Convention Center is within walking distance from to downtown restaurants and attractions and has a stop on the OKC Streetcar route. Complete with a catering staff and even a coffee shop within the venue, the OKC Convention Center is truly a sight to behold.

Even more recently, the First National Center in downtown reopened its doors. Originally built as a bank in the 1920s, the skyscraper closed in 1931 before being purchased in 2016 and repurposed into a remarkable multi-use building. Now, the historic building is home to a set of gorgeous meeting spaces and multiple restaurants and bars that offer private dining that is perfect for events. Located in the heart of downtown, The National is also home to a luxury hotel that gives meeting attendees an easy commute (or lack thereof) to their conference rooms.

In September of 2020, the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center opened the doors to their newest venue, a gorgeous 53,916-square-foot building with 8,000 square-feet of gallery space and nine classrooms that are perfect for meetings and similar events. From theatre rooms to open spaces for exhibitions, OK Contemporary is a unique meeting destination.

Finally, renovated in 2022, meeting spaces at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum received multi-million-dollar lighting upgrades and wood finishes to the Sam Noble Event Center.

These new and renovated spaces in Oklahoma City are primed and ready to host your next event!