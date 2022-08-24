4 Greater Lansing Meeting Spaces Your Team Will Never Forget

Adding flavor to the basic event agenda could mean bringing in engaging speakers or flashy tech—but without memorable spaces, your event planning team could be falling short. Fortunately, Greater Lansing is home to a variety of unforgettable meeting spots. Here are four “wow factor” spaces sure to keep attendees sharing stories of their experience for years to come:

Take In ‘The View’ at Jackson Field

“The View” is named for its prime location in the outfield building at Jackson Field, home to the Lansing Lugnuts, the region’s minor league baseball team. This one-of-a-kind venue has 2,000 square feet of year-round indoor/outdoor meeting space, full-service catering and can seat up to 150 attendees.

Inspire Your Team With Contemporary Art

Designed by famed female architect, Zaha Hadid, the Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum with 4,958 square-feet of meeting space presents your team with unique slanted-wall aesthetics and inspiring exhibitions exploring global contemporary culture through art in all types of media.

Recognize Achievements at An Affordable Tudor Mansion

The English Inn’s 120-seat fine-dining restaurant, award-winning wine list, and collection of charming meeting spaces on a 16-acre estate is perfect for a team looking to host an elegant banquet or ball without overspending. Medovue Hall, the Inn’s largest space, can accommodate up to 200 attendees, and overnight rooms are available.

Embrace Creativity and New Ideas at Think Space

Built on the banks of Greater Lansing’s Grand River, Think Space is designed to inspire teams to greatness. This distinct business meeting venue features 2,000 square feet of space designed specifically by a team of innovators to serve a focus on creativity, flexibility and comfort.

The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau (GLCVB) is always on hand to go the extra mile for your team. Visit www.lansing.orgto get started.