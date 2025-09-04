3 Ways to Leverage Influential Voices at Your Next Meeting

Author: David McMillin

For a long time, choosing a host destination was always about numbers — how many daily direct flights, how many hotel rooms, and how much square footage. Now, though, identifying the right city involves a different calculus: how many researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators call it home. Below, three tips from Experience Columbus on how event organizers can add influential local voices to enhance their program and, as a result, offer a more authentic experience and a better appreciation for the community.

1. Pay Close Attention to the Bid Process.

While reviewing RFP responses, keep an eye on which destinations think beyond the dates-rates-space conversation. In the capital of Ohio, Experience Columbus has been taking a proactive approach to connect the dots to local leaders, long before locking in the convention. For example, Angela Hammond, vice president of sales operations at Experience Columbus, said the organization worked with local elected officials to help decision-makers with the National Association for College Admission Counseling understand how Columbus could drive attendance. It made an impact: The organization will bring more than 6,500 attendees to Columbus in late September.

2. Start Sourcing Local Speakers Early.

Once you’ve committed to a destination, prioritize connecting with local experts. Hammond recommends kicking off the process at least two to three months in advance, but even earlier is better.

“Starting early not only allows us to connect planners with the most relevant local experts,” she said, “but also provides ample time to coordinate schedules and tailor content to the organization’s goals.”

In Columbus, that process is made seamless thanks to the organization’s director of strategic alliances, Jessica Sullivan, who liaises between planners and community thought leaders, maintaining that valuable network to ensure that experts are just a phone call away.

3. Break out of the Boardroom.

Coordinating off-site experiences can help immerse attendees even more deeply in the local knowledge economy. For example, when meeting in Columbus, the International Dairy Foods Association will visit labs at The Ohio State University (OSU) to explore innovative techniques in the dairy industry during the DairyTech Conference in late October.

As part of the November Rcon conference, the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) will give attendees a chance to meet the city’s sustainability experts during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, a site visit to Rumpke Resource & Recycling Center, and a specialized tour with the Columbus Zoo highlighting environmental practices.

“SWANA planners have noted that Columbus is one of the easiest destinations for meaningful sustainability conversations due to minimal roadblocks and high accessibility,” Hammond said.

Seeing the value

Columbus may be best known for having government officials at the Ohio Statehouse and academics at the OSU campus, but the city is also home to brands like JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide, and Abercrombie & Fitch, as well as companies that stretch across a wide spectrum of industries, from fashion to life sciences. Many of those executives meet regularly to collaborate on initiatives to strengthen the city.

“This group also recognizes the importance of the meetings and conventions industry,” Hammond said, adding that they understand “the value these events bring to the region.”