How the Pandemic Is Transforming a Global Leadership Organization

The Young Presidents Organization (YPO) moved quickly to provide digital learning and networking opportunities for its members, who look to each other to help lead companies in a 142-country global network.

Author: Barbara Palmer

The pandemic has pushed the association business model to the breaking point — and that’s good news, Don Neal, founder and CEO of marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media, wrote in May. That’s because “it will lead to a renaissance of mission-driven, membership-based organizations.”

That sounds a lot like what has been happening at the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), which has undergone a “literal transformation” in the months since the pandemic, said YPO’s events operations director, Cathy Mason, CMP. Membership in the organization, which has more than 30,000 members in 475 chapters in 142 countries, is open to company presidents, CEOs, managing directors, or others with equivalent titles who are under the age of 45. “The past several months have been a time where the value of our YPO connections and YPO’s global footprint have never been more important,” Mason told Convene by email. “As the pandemic disrupted all members globally, they turned to the YPO community for support and guidance. Our mission was: ‘Leave no member behind.’”

YPO responded to the pandemic in late January by launching a COVID-19 Group on YPO Connect, a member platform. It quickly became the organization’s most active group ever, Mason said, where members still engage daily, “sharing info and answering a need with a lead — and this has been powerful.” YPO also pivoted quickly to digital events — since March 1, the organization has offered members more than 325 free global events, focused on both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 issues. The events were created by YPO event chairs, “driven to share resources and information in a virtual environment,” Mason said. “New resources were quickly identified, and existing in-person resources were pivoted to virtual programs.” A half-dozen of the speakers scheduled to speak in March at the in-person annual YPO EDGE thought leadership summit, which was canceled, took part in a free, two-week-long digital learning experience, “Leading Change to Reshape the World,” in which more than 6,000 members participated.

‘Learning in a Box’

YPO also offered training in presenting effective digital events for its members, launching a learning platform for officer education in May, where more than 1,500 members completed basic certification. Certified facilitators coached community moderators on how they could ensure that members could connect deeply on virtual channels, including member forums, Mason said. Their “Learning in a Box” resource, updated weekly, offers virtual events templates and speaker resources designed to help members create their own online events.

YPO also changed the format for all event evaluations, reducing the questions asked to two, she added: “One, how relevant was this event to you for your business? And two, explain.” Following the pivot to virtual programming, Mason said, engagement with videos, podcasts, and livestream recordings housed on their platform grew 491 percent in April–June 2020, compared with that time period in 2019.

Another first in 2020: The management team called every member in April and May — all 30,000-plus of them — to say: “We are here to support you, we are a phone call away. What virtual programming would you like to see, and how’s it going so far?” Mason said. Member renewal, which typically has a 94-percent retention rate, Mason reported, is 92 percent.

YPO plans to hold all-virtual events until the middle of next year, but as the organization looks ahead longer-range, “all future in-person events will need to have the digital component added in,” she said. Mason is looking to elevate the digital experience with increased engagement and more stimulating online environments, she said. “Definitely hybrid is here to stay — and we have to be more creative with that.”

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.