When COVID-19 Hit, Indy Focused on the Virtual Experience

COVID-19 continues to dictate how people live, work and go about their daily lives, forcing people, the world over, to adapt to new ways of communicating, even living. More people (and businesses) are turning to electronic forms of communication to bridge the social distancing gap. Facebook, for example, has seen a 50 percent increase in Facebook Live usage since January, while Zoom is as common a tool for work as the mobile phone.

Indy has also pivoted during this period of “transformative normal.” Indy’s Virtual Site Visits opened up a whole new world of virtual experiences online for visitors – near and far. These virtual tours showcased Indy attractions – offering an “at home” guided experience as a way to connect with the exhibits and learning from a distance.

The hallmark of the Indy meeting experience is the ease and convenience it offers to meeting planners and their attendees. Visit Indy and the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium partnered with Concept3D, a leader in developing digital college campus maps, to bring the experience to life. Concept3D’s use of beautiful rendering and hot-spot triggered content allows both planners and attendees to explore the city from the comfort of their home or office.

Within the Indiana Convention Center, a planner can view meeting rooms, ballrooms and exhibit halls. Stunning 360-degree panoramas give planners an immersive view of key gathering spaces.

Some cities may have convention center maps, but none have taken this concept to a citywide level. Visitors are invited and encouraged to explore USA Today’s “No. 1 Convention City in the U.S.” for themselves.

This new “transformative normal” period poses challenges for everyone but Indy focused on making this period one to remember – whether safely in-person, or virtually.

Visit Indy proudly serves as the official sales and marketing organization for USA Today’s “#1 Convention City in the U.S.” Learn more at VisitIndy.com/planner.