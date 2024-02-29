Webinar: When State & Local Laws Impact Your Events: Addressing Boycotts, Advocacy, Social Offsets & Other Responses

State & local laws continue to be passed that impact reproductive, voting, and LGBTQ+ rights, amongst others, putting immense pressure on organizations, their event strategists and destinations. Companies are increasingly mindful of their values-driven constituents: A whopping 60% of employees now expect their CEOs to speak out publicly on issues that align with their values, while 62% of consumers say they will choose, switch, avoid or boycott a brand based on their stance on societal issues. So what’s the solution? You’ll hear from industry leaders on how to advocate for what’s best for member audiences, organizational values, ways to respond and initiate change on human rights issues and understand different perspectives impacted by decisions to – or not to – boycott destinations.

