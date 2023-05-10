APAC Webinar: Unlocking the Power of AI for Events

Meet Your Next Best Meeting Planning Tool: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Artificial intelligence technology and tools are now available to the masses. Not just ChatGPT, but Bing, Bard, Claude, Ernie, and more to come in the future.
How are these AI tools going to help you in your events? “Unlocking the Power of AI for Events” webinar will unravel what cutting-edge AI tech and tools are all about, and introduce you to terms like “GPT” and “LLM” (and what it really means).
Webinar Key Takeaways
- Understand the fundamentals of AI;
- Practical knowledge including pros and cons of the evolving AI tech and tools;
- How you can use AI tools to boost productivity and ideation in your event today.
Speaker: Veemal Gungadin
Founder & CEO, Gevme
Veemal Gungadin is the Founder & CEO of Gevme, a fast-growing omnichannel event platform. Veemal Gungadin graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2003 with a Bachelor in Computing.
Veemal sits on the Board of Directors & Trustees at PCMA, the world’s largest, most respected and most recognized network of business events strategists.
Veemal is also the VP of Digital & Innovation at SACEOS, where he helps drive national level MICE initiatives in Singapore
Check out Veemal’s Linkedin | Gevme page.
Moderator: Florence Chua
Managing Director, APAC, PCMA
With over 20 years of experience in Asia Pacific, including 10+ years in China, Florence specializes in inter-continental and regional market development, helping US-based international associations enter the Asia Pacific market, and working with Chinese brands on joint ventures and international activations. Florence has overseen multiple business lines, including consulting services for feasibility studies and business planning, as well as event services and marketing activations in various locations. She has been hands-on in managing key accounts, stakeholders, and driving business growth.
Check out Florence’s Linkedin.
Panelist: James Bennett
Director: Creative Technologies, APAC, Project Worldwide
With over 15 years of experience working within Creative Agencies, James has worked on a breadth and depth of various business challenges.
He originally started his career working at the cutting edge of mobile phone technology. It was here that his interest in new technologies began, along with his passion with helping to simplify the complex in more human terms.
For the past years, he has been focused on fusing technology into the Project Worldwide business and their agencies consumer activations for many globally prestigious brands and products. From sports shoes to sports cars; Always ensuring that the idea is matched with effective execution.
Check out James’ Linkedin.
Information
- Duration: 00:57:06
- Date: 05/10/2023
- Speakers: