Webinar: Unleashing the Power of Female Leadership: Key Strengths and Attributes to Take Your Seat at the Table

How can the business events community celebrate the qualities that make female leaders effective and overcome the barriers to the advancement of women into leadership roles? PCMA is partnering with BESydney on a global research study to uncover current truths and meaningful actions that can be taken to move the needle on this issue.

In this session you’ll get a sneak peak of the initial findings of the research – with the full report coming this fall. We’ll also explore the qualities that make female leaders effective, through personal narratives and case studies, and outline steps we can all take to debunk common stereotypes and biases that hinder their progress.