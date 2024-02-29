Webinar: Transparency in Contracting: Navigating the Destination Booking Agreement (DBA)

The introduction of the Destination Booking Agreement (DBA) toolkit has made it increasingly important for Business Events Strategists to be well-informed about industry contracting trends, as destination organizations have focused on establishing client agreements that enable them to effectively manage and represent the product they offer and advocate for the event organizers and destination. This session will provide valuable insights from industry experts to support event strategists and destinations as they partner to maximize risk mitigation, promote effective decision-making, and negotiate favorable terms for future events. Join us for this informative session to stay ahead of the curve in the industry.