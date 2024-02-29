Webinar: The Ultimate Inflation Hack: Crowdsourcing 100+ Cost-Saving and Cost-Avoidance Ideas

Revenue growth follows two paths: Increase income and cut costs. Inflation has made the latter very, very difficult. But there are ways we can all beat the current pain inflationary costs have put on us. This peer-to-peer exchange will empower you with a multitude of tips and strategies that will help you save or avoid costs in several key meeting segments.

As we collect the group’s best cost savings hacks, experts from key meeting segments will evaluate those hacks and tell you the best way to leverage them.