Webinar: The State of Recruitment: Strategize to Stabilize Your Career

As we emerge from the COVID-19 fallout that has impacted our industry, how will you position yourself for your next career move? In this webinar, we’ll discuss how recruiters have changed what they’re looking for, how you should alter you resume and what it should look like, as well as how you can make your specific skill sets stand out.

 

Learner Outcomes

  • Review the current climate of the industry job market.
  • Identify newer skill sets that organizations need right now and in the future.
  • Apply best practices discussed in order to revive your resume.
Information

  • Duration: 01:00:34
  • Date: 04/28/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
