Webinar: So Many Options, So Little Time: Choosing a Digital Events Platform

 

Information overload is a feeling everyone can identify with at the current moment. Our heads are spinning from all of the options available to take our events down the digital path. Join us in this webinar, where we will break down different event scenarios and explain necessary factors to consider when researching and eventually selecting a digital events platform, as well as crafting an initial digital event strategy with the user experience in mind.

Learner Outcomes:

  • Define and list “must have” functionalities of a digital event.
  • Discuss best practices and tools for researching vendors and technology for your event and audience.
  • Demonstrate how to organize necessary event information to have ready for a platform vendor.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:01:47
  • Date: 04/08/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
