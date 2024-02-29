Webinar: Reinventing Your Signature Event: Lessons Learned from the Field

This session will unpack real-world case studied of how organizations reimagined their signature events to meet the new needs of their audience. From identifying areas for improvement to developing a comprehensive redesign plan, we’ll examine the challenges, strategies, and key steps taken to transform this signature event into a success story. Whether you’re a seasoned event planner or just starting out, this session will provide valuable information and inspiration for transforming your events into engaging experiences that resonate with your audience.