Webinar Key Takeaways: Unlocking the Power of AI for Events
The “Unlocking the Power of AI for Events” webinar on May 10, 2023, was a highly insightful session with many of the attendees commented “Excited” but “Worried” about the growth of AI in our daily work-life.
“This is akin to the “Internet” moment. AI has been around for many years, but now it is graduating from the research labs to our homes, and in fact, onto our mobile devices.” Veemal Gungadin, Founder & CEO, Gevme
Together with Florence Chua, PCMA APAC Managing Director, as moderator, and panelist James Bennett, Director: Creative Technologies, APAC, Project Worldwide, our panel of experts shared in-depth insights into how AI came about and how it can be applied to our businesses and events.
Here are the key takeaways that will help you understand AI and how you can apply as part of your business and event strategies:
1️⃣ AI’s Existence and GPT
AI, first mentioned in the 1950s, is now graduating from research lab and become widely accessible through computers and mobile devices.
Generative Pre-train Transformer (GPT), an AI programme that can write like a human, is one such example. It is trained by searching through written texts like websites, online articles, books, and social media.
2️⃣ Are there example applications of ChatGPT?
It can be used to help users understand legal contracts by summarising them into key provisions with recommendations.
AI Chatbot can also be fed with organization articles and SOP to provide relevant information searched by employees / members / clients for immediate use.
3️⃣ What about the security of using AI and content ownership?
When using AI-generated content, it is crucial to be mindful of both legal and ethical considerations, such as privacy and security of confidential information.
While AI tools can produce content, human judgment and validation are still necessary to ensure accuracy and adaptability to overall context. Thus, ownership of the content produced by AI remains a gray area.
4️⃣ What is the best approach for disclosing the use of AI for events?
For brief text such as event blurb or programme info, it may not be necessary to disclose the use of AI, but for longer creations, transparency is key.
Being upfront about the involvement of AI as a “Super Intelligent Assistant” with a human editor can help manage expectations and build trust with your audience.
5️⃣ What tools are available out there for event planners to manage productivity and plan ahead?
Many AI technologies are being integrated into existing productivity tools, such as Microsoft 365 CoPilot and Bing Chat, Google’s Bard, improved G-Suite, Meta’s Llama, and others, making them more accessible.