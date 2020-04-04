Webinar – Keep the Conversation Flowing Into Your Next Event

 

Blended learning has been top of mind for hybrid event producers when it comes to the overall participant experience. In this webinar, we’ll examine an example of how using a specialty online platform in a creative way to further networking and session discussions beyond live event hours has shaped the attendee experience and exceeded expectations.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

  • Duration: 01:10:05
  • Date: 12/17/2019
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 4, 2020

