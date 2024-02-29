Webinar: How to Operationalize Your Commitment to DEI with a Supplier Diversity Program

If you want to be a DEI champion for your events, there’s more to it than who is in the audience and on stage. Partnering with suppliers who are from different backgrounds, identities, and experiences is a critical part of living into your expressed commitment and achieving better economic outcomes within the communities where you hold events.

DEI expert & ELI Instructor Zoe Moore will provide a comprehensive overview of supplier diversity programs and the strategies you must put in place, ideally at the RFP stage, to set goals, execute them and measure success.

Bring your RFP, if not samples will be provided, and roll up your sleeves to build out this criteria in a group exercise for your future events.