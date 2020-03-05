Webinar: Getting the Sequence Right: Strategy, Design, Budget!

Following the traditional model of locking in a budget before exploring design and strategic ideas can result in business events feeling the same year over year. Break the cycle by exploring a mindset and methodology that places strategy and design before final budgeting decisions. Discuss how this approach fosters the creation of unique event experiences that are not only strategically aligned, but also budget friendly.

Learning Objectives:

  • Demonstrate what it means to be “strategic” and learn an approach that elevates your respect among colleagues and supervisors.
  • Identify design tools and methodologies that can help transform ordinary events into extraordinary experiences.
  • Execute the interplay between strategy, design and budgeting.

 

  • Duration: 00:54:45
  • Date: 12/12/2019
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
March 5, 2020

