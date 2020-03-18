Webinar: Contract Crisis Preparedness For Suppliers

In order to obtain CE for this session, please log in to pcma.org before viewing.

Basic knowledge of your contract language is not enough – you must have the right steps in place to act quickly when a customer wants to make a change due to unforeseen circumstances. Attorney Lisa Devlin will share how to protect your business and customer interests with potential solutions when challenges arise before and during events.

This webinar shall not be considered legal advice. In all cases, groups should consult their legal counsel. Further, this webinar shall not be considered as insurance advice — groups should always contact their insurance broker and carrier for specific details regarding their insurance coverage.

