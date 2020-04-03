Webinar: Conquer the Fear: Transitioning Speakers From Face-to-Face to Virtual

 

In these unprecedented times, speakers are being asked to make the leap and present virtually. While some speakers are experienced on virtual platforms, for many this is a huge change, and therefore leads to discomfort. Keynote speaker Sara Ross is ready to share her arsenal of best practices and ways to make your speaker feel more comfortable presenting online. In the second half of this session, Tim Mathy of Speak Inc. will join the conversation and add his expertise to answer your questions on how to aide speakers in becoming the star of your virtual event.

Information

  • Duration: 01:02:18
  • Date: 04/02/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         
April 3, 2020

Related Posts