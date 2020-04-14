Webinar: China: From Crisis to Recovery

 

Being the first to be impacted by COVID-19, China has since turned the tables and gained control over the outbreak as businesses slowly return. Join this webinar to hear from senior industry leaders in China on how government, meeting planners and companies have dealt with this major disruption and measures that have been put in place. We will further explore how businesses are finding ways to move towards recovery, post COVID-19 trends for the business events industry in 2020 and how our industry is being reshaped that will have us see brighter days ahead.

 

Partnering with MCI Group China, this webinar is presented in conjunction with Global Meetings Industry Day.

 

Remote Simultaneous Interpretation Brought to You By:
(This feature was only available during the live broadcast.)

 

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:21:35
  • Date: 04/14/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 14, 2020