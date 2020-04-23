Webinar: Case Study: Switching to Virtual in Under Seven Days

 

The annual business conference of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin (PDPW) was only a week away when the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 as a pandemic. With limited time, PDPW and Mediasite transitioned the in-person program to a completely virtual event and doubled it’s audience. Join Cassandra Strupp from PDPW and Justin Hartmann from Mediasite as they discuss the process of transitioning to a virtual event, what they learned and how they’ve been keeping the audience engaged after the event ended.

 

Sponsored by:

Information

  • Duration: 01:04:17
  • Date: 04/23/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
