Webinar: Case Study: Assessing Your Event’s Best Option

 

The future of events is changing rapidly, and a decision needs to be made for upcoming 2020 events. Akshar Patel of Asian American Hotel Owners Association and Shannon Watson of Rotary International have both experienced a disruption to their 2020 events due to COVID-19. Join them as they discuss the considerations made when deciding on how to move forward with their respective meetings and the final decision for each of their organizations.

 

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:11
  • Date: 04/07/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
