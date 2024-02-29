Webinar: Attracting & Engaging Next-Generation Event Attendees

For the 20–44-year-old Next Gen Event Goer (NGEG), events need to demonstrate clear value and provide opportunities for professional growth. NGEG doesn’t see professional development in the same ways as other generations. This session will breakdown research to help you design and deliver events that are more authentic, more personalized, and most importantly, speak to their career aspirations.
Learning Objectives:
- Gain insights on how consumer sentiment, behavior, and intentions are evolving and their impact on event strategies.
- Align different attendee and sponsor/exhibitor segments’ intent and behavior with event planning and production.
- Optimize content, digital, and event marketing channels to deliver year-round value that exceed engagement expectations.
Information
- Duration: 00:46:37
- Speaker: