Webinar: Accessibility Considerations for Event Planners

Creating accessible events is not only the right thing to do, but also can help you reach 20% more attendees and achieve 30% higher profit margins. Yet many events professionals fall short when it comes to planning experiences that are accessible to all, hurting both attendees and long-term goals.

During this webinar, we’ll discuss some key considerations to produce accessible events that benefit not only individuals with disabilities, but also help to ensure that all participants are able to fully engage with your events and your organization as a whole.

Learner Outcomes:

Understand that planning an accessible event takes time and is not a zero-cost effort.

Understand what to consider for venue and event accessibility.

Understand a personal perspective from a low-vision attendee at an assistive technology conference.

This webinar will use Zoom’s live transcription feature for captioning. ASL interpretation is provided courtesy of PCMA’s official accessibility partner, Diamond.

