Webinar: A Conversation with Europe’s Business Event Leaders

 

PCMA is bringing our EMEA Regional Advisory Board together for a virtual conversation about their challenges, potential solutions they’re seeking and ideas around how the community can unite to help each other during this difficult time. You’ll hear influential association, corporate, agency and convention bureau perspectives and are encouraged to bring questions to join the dialogue.

 

Session panelists are members of
PCMA’s EMEA Regional Advisory Board.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:25
  • Date: 04/08/2020

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 8, 2020

Related Posts