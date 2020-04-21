Webinar: 5G and Digital Events: Evolution or Revolution

What does the future hold for digital events when it comes to 5G adoption? Join us for this session where we will break down the impacts of 5G that will be seen, felt, and heard in the development of our digital events in 2020 and beyond.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

  • Duration: 01:01:00
  • Date: 04/21/2020
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 21, 2020

