Today — April 2 — is packed with education options for event strategists navigating the COVID-19 crisis, including tips and strategies to enhance virtual events.

Webinars and other online events today include:

PSAV Global Virtual Events Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT

To help event professionals sharpen their virtual-event skills, PSAV and its family of companies is offering a daylong series of free educational webinars.

Webinar: Digital Experience Institute Office Hours: noon to 1 p.m. EDT

PCMA’s Digital Experience Institute will hold a free Office Hours session, which will be recorded. Topics include digital event resources and ideas for taking events digital.

PCMA Community Conversations: Destination Conversation: 12 to 12:30 p.m. EDT.

This destinations-only conversation, for PCMA members, will focus on the business impact of COVID-19. Participants in the free event are encouraged to come with questions and share experiences for the benefit of the group.

Webinar: Conquer the Fear: Transitioning Speakers From Face-to-Face to Virtual: 2 to 3 p.m. EDT

This free event features keynote speaker Sara Ross, who will share her best practices and ways to make speakers feel more comfortable presenting online. In the second half of this session, Tim Mathy of SpeakInc will join and answer questions about how to assist speakers ahead of virtual events.

