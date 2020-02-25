Traveler’s Choice Awards Includes Two New Categories


forbes.com

TripAdvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Awards for Destinations includes two new lists: Trending, which recognizes destinations that had the biggest increase in positive reviews and searches, and Emerging, which identifies places that travelers are saving to their Trips on Tripadvisor. (Forbes)

February 25, 2020

