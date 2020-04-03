TEST Digital Event Strategist: Summer 2019 – Marketing

This is DES Course Content. You must purchase the course to access the content

Login with PCMA Buy Content

Marketing a digital event requires good content, specific skills, engaging techniques, and a careful selection of channels to be able to reach and engage your audience. Remote attendees need dedicated messages and instructions to be effectively guided to attend your event, and there are some particular aspects to take into consideration to be successful in promoting digital events.

In this module, you’ll learn how to create a marketing plan for online events or how to integrate a “traditional” marketing plan with specific objectives, actions and tools related exclusively to the virtual component of a hybrid event.

 

2.19.20_BTS CL20 Live Resource

BACK TO SCHEDULE

Information

  • Duration: 01:05:46
  • Date: 09/03/2019
  • Speaker:
         
April 3, 2020