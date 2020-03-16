How Spokane Brings Community and Accessibility to Business Events

Spokane has all the conveniences of a major metropolis, wrapped up in a charming Pacific Northwest package. Home to one of the nation’s top universities, a thriving downtown and new community collaborations, making the most of an event here is hassle free. Without traffic to slow you down, you only need a few days to explore the area’s natural beauty, sights and activities.

Getting here is easy

Friction-free accessibility is a major distinguisher for Spokane, thanks to its bustling international airport. Spokane International Airport, which recently added nonstop routes to San Diego, San Francisco, Houston and Atlanta, is only a short 12-minute commute from downtown.

Once you’ve reached the center of Spokane, most major amenities are within walking distance. Stroll to the Spokane Convention Center from any of the more than 2,000 hotel rooms downtown. Dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation abound—and all are equally walkable.

New community collaborations

Meg Winchester was recently named Visit Spokane’s new president and CEO, bringing a renewed commitment to further differentiate Spokane from the rest of the country. Winchester and her team are also dedicated to facilitating deep-rooted collaboration between the local community and the meeting, convention, and travel industry. For planners, this means more local experiences for your attendees and more local experts that can make your event stand out.

As part of this initiative, Winchester has rallied community partners to participate in the convention center program, enhancing the event experience. This collaboration has allowed Spokane to craft a unique and impactful convention center offering, bringing more value to planners and attendees alike.

