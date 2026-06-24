Genevieve Lim | PCMA Member Spotlight 

Get to know PCMA Member Genevieve Lim, Assistant Vice President, MICE & Sales, Marina Bay Sands

1. What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I attended my very first PCMA Convening Leaders in Vancouver back in 2014. It was a landmark year – not just for me personally, but also for Singapore’s growing involvement with PCMA. I still remember the pride I felt witnessing the signing ceremony that marked a significant step forward for Asia Pacific region’s presence in the global business events community.

That event was a turning point in how I viewed my role as a business events professional. I was inspired by the introduction of the Mash-Up Studio – a satellite stage concept that allowed attendees to experience multiple sessions simultaneously. It challenged traditional formats and demonstrated how we could design more dynamic, time-efficient experiences. The idea of “meetings without walls”, where a single space could host everything from silent discos to marketplace-style content, fundamentally shifted my perspective on what events could be.

2. How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

PCMA has been instrumental in broadening my perspective, empowering me to contribute meaningfully to the industry and helping Marina Bay Sands play a leading role in shaping the future of events in Asia Pacific.

Serving on the PCMA Asia Pacific Regional Advisory Board has been a true privilege. It offers a platform to give back to the community and collaborate with peers across the region – whether in fostering more inclusive conversations around industry challenges or inspiring the next generation of MICE leaders.

A key milestone was bringing the PCMA Convening APAC (previously known as The Business of Events) conference to Singapore, anchored at Marina Bay Sands through 2027. Announced globally at Convening Leaders 2025 in Houston, this commitment reflects our shared vision to advancing global collaboration, driving innovation, and enabling impactful knowledge exchange across the region.

3. Why would you tell others it is important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA transforms business events into impact, fuelling connections, ideas and growth that move industries and communities forward.

It also reinforces a simple truth: the leaders of tomorrow must be present today. Building the next generation requires intentional exposure, trust and opportunities to contribute meaningfully. Leadership in our industry is not just about succession planning – it is about how the business of events must operate today.

At Marina Bay Sands, this belief extends into initiatives like the PCMA x MBS Circle Programme – a ground-up platform designed to foster community and open dialogue. The Circles create safe, trusted spaces for industry leaders to exchange perspectives, surface challenges and collectively explore solutions. With a presence across Singapore, Australia and China, the programme continues to grow as a catalyst for regional collaboration and progress within the business events ecosystem.

4. What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of day-to-day work, I’m passionate about supporting young talent and giving them an early headstart in the industry. This is something my team has really embraced as well, where we create opportunities for young talent to contribute, be heard and build confidence in their own voice.

Together, we’ve worked on initiatives like co-developing a 12-week teaching module with the Singapore Institute of Technology – the first of its kind for our industry – bringing in partners from PCMA, Gevme and the Singapore Tourism Board, alongside our own teams including Sales, Convention Services and Sustainability. It gives students a more practical, inside view of the business events landscape and a chance to learn directly from practitioners.

On a more personal note, I enjoy cycling with my family to unwind, and we spend time volunteering together at community events. I am particularly passionate about supporting initiatives that empower women and strengthen communities. Over the years, my son has also embraced community work, which has made these experiences even more meaningful for us to share. It keeps us grounded as a family – and serves as a quiet reminder of what matters beyond our professional roles.