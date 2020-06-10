People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

John Russell

John Russell has been named CEO of RLH Corporation. Russell, who has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years, has served as interim CEO since December 2019. Before joining RLH Corporation, Russell served as president and COO of Sentry Hospitality.

Janice Tan

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Janice Tan as its new director of sales and marketing. Tan has worked in luxury hospitality for two decades, including stints in Beijing and Singapore, in addition to holding positions at other luxury resorts in the Maldives.

Hannah Loughlin

Hannah Loughlin has been named director of sales and marketing at Six Senses Con Dao in Vietnam. Loughlin began her sales and marketing career in 2002 at the Grosvenor House in London. Since then, she has lead teams at Sofitel London St. James, InterContinental, and Anantara Angkor Resort & Spa.