Invite Hollywood to Your Los Angeles Event

One of the best things about planning an event in the world’s epicenter of entertainment is being able to tap into the creative capital of Los Angeles. From movie studio venues to Hollywood creative professionals who can bring your vision to life to a speaker’s network of heavy hitters in the film and television industry, your options for creating a one-of-a-kind gathering in L.A. are limitless.

On Location at Movie Studios

Add movie magic to your event by gathering at one of the city’s famed movie studios. At Warner Bros. Studios—the world’s busiest movie picture and television studio—invite guests on a VIP tour or to a glamorous dinner (red carpet included) on the studio’s most famous backlot, New York Street. Originally built in the 1930s for gangster movies starring James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart, this cityscape boasts a large main stage, green room capabilities, 28,000 square feet of space and room for up to 2,500 guests. It can also be dressed up to look like any major city in the world and has several facades that allow for customized branding. Sony Pictures Studios (and its skilled catering and events team) can bring a touch of old Hollywood to any gathering. With a century worth of history, this 45-acre studio lot has produced movie classics such as The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain. Today, meeting spaces include sets of small-town streets and the famed Sony Pictures commissary, where stars would come to wine and dine. The world’s largest working movie studio and theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood, also lives here. Host an event for up to 2,000 guests at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ where attendees can tour Hogwarts™ castle and enjoy themed rides.

Event Support from Creative Pros

In a city populated with entertainment industry professionals, you’ll also find an enormous resource of artistic and production experts with the power to make your event camera ready. The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board can connect you with set designers, art directors, scenic artists, set carpenters, set dressers—even props, costumes and hair and makeup professionals—that can help add creative flair to your proceedings.

Dynamic Speakers Found Only in Hollywood

Los Angeles is populated with dreamers, artists and creative powerhouses—many of which are available to speak at your event. The city’s Tourism and Convention Board has developed a special Speakers Network to give planners access to a curated list of local talent. Featuring speakers like the Gangsta Gardner (Ron Finley), who battles food deserts in South Central L.A. with vegetable gardens, to Brent Bushnell, an expert in experiential entertainment, to Mark Schulman, a drummer who helps audiences tap into their rock star attitudes, this network is a great way to infuse energy and only-in-L.A. flavor to your event.

Hollywood creativity is on the menu when you plan an event in Los Angeles.