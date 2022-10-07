The Most Connected Convention Campus in America is Growing

Author: Jessica Poitevien

When it comes to organizing important gatherings, meeting planners know that Indianapolis offers the most connected convention campus in the country. Not only is Indy within a day’s drive for more than half the U.S. population — making it one of America’s most drivable cities — it also offers thousands of hotel rooms adjoined to the Indiana Convention Center (ICC). With $1.7 billion in tourism-related infrastructure investments coming in the next year, there are plenty of new developments to excite planners even more about hosting their next event in Indianapolis.

Indy’s Growing Convention Campus

USA Today already has named Indianapolis the “No. 1 Convention City in the U.S.,” as it boasts the highest number of hotels and hotel rooms directly connected to a convention center. But Indy has no intention of stopping there. With several new hotel projects in the works, Indy will soon offer a new grand total of 14 hotels connected to the ICC via skywalks, with a total of 5,500 hotel rooms.

Among the highly anticipated openings coming to the city is a new Signia Hilton Hotel. Hilton chose only three cities to launch its meetings-centric Signia brand, further proving the strength of Indianapolis as a meetings destination. Expected to open in 2025, the Signia Hilton Hotel will comprise a 42-story tower with 800 rooms fully equipped to meet the needs of business travelers and conference attendees. The hotel will also include 235,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom connected to ICC.







Connecting Cultural Districts

Indianapolis is known for its well-connected downtown core, navigable through marked trails for both walkers and bikers. Now, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene & Marilyn Glick, will undergo a major expansion for the first time in its 10-year history, with two new stretches of the internationally recognized urban pathway currently under construction along South Street and Indiana Avenue.

The eight-mile biking and pedestrian trail currently winds through all six of downtown Indy’s cultural districts, with dozens of points of interest along the way. Highlights include a collection of public art, the Indiana Repertory Theater, Monument Circle, the Indianapolis Zoo & White River Gardens, as well as City Market, a massive food hall that’s been in operation since 1866. Even the ICC is listed as an attraction along the trail, as the city’s rich cultural offerings and amenities are more accessible to convention goers than ever before.