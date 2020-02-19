Inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific 2020 Moved to Next Year


Reed Travel Exhibitions has announced that it has postponed the inaugural edition of IBTM Asia Pacific in Singapore, planned for April 6–8 to April 13–14, 2021, after carefully taking the risks associated with COVID-19 into consideration. (pcma)

February 19, 2020

