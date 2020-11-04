Photo Credit: Guy Wilkinson.

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) was among the first purpose-built venues in Asia Pacific to establish a comprehensive set of operating principles to guide the safe resumption of events in a COVID-19 era.

ICC Sydney’s industry leading EventSafe Operating Framework spans 16 key areas of event management, including the customer journey, environmental hygiene, food service, technology and equipment, employees and public awareness, and covers meetings, conferences, exhibitions, live events and internal operations.

Besides consolidating inputs from national and international industry bodies, the Framework also integrates best practice from parent group ASM Global’s VenueShield advanced hygiene programme.

The protocol abides by Safe Work Australia’s Codes of Practice and national COVID-19 Safe Workplace Principles.

ICC Sydney’s safety assurance is built on a strong foundation with several International Standards Organisation Certifications in food safety, environment, Work, Health and Safety, and quality management, in place.