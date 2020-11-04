Photo Credit: Guy Wilkinson.
International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) was among the first purpose-built venues in Asia Pacific to establish a comprehensive set of operating principles to guide the safe resumption of events in a COVID-19 era.
ICC Sydney’s industry leading EventSafe Operating Framework spans 16 key areas of event management, including the customer journey, environmental hygiene, food service, technology and equipment, employees and public awareness, and covers meetings, conferences, exhibitions, live events and internal operations.
Besides consolidating inputs from national and international industry bodies, the Framework also integrates best practice from parent group ASM Global’s VenueShield advanced hygiene programme.
The protocol abides by Safe Work Australia’s Codes of Practice and national COVID-19 Safe Workplace Principles.
ICC Sydney’s safety assurance is built on a strong foundation with several International Standards Organisation Certifications in food safety, environment, Work, Health and Safety, and quality management, in place.
ICC Sydney adapted quickly to continue to serve its clients. The venue offers world class audiovisual and digital capabilities, which allow ICC Sydney to deliver exceptional, broadcast quality hybrid and virtual events.
With live or recorded web streaming, remote presentations and video conferencing on offer, the events team will work with you to transform your next event to an online format, creating a seamless, engaging digital experience.
ICC Sydney offers a new complete solution with the introduction of the virtual event platform – ICC Sydney Connect. Clients can broadcast their events from ICC Sydney Studios, utilising in-house AV and ICT expertise all presented via the Connect platform.
As government health restrictions continue to ease, ICC Sydney’s team will work with event organisers to plan and deliver conferences, exhibitions, banquets and galas – safely. Whether in person, virtually or a hybrid of the two.
To discuss your upcoming event plans, please contact sales@iccsydney.com or call +61 2 9215 7100.