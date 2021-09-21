As COVID Cases Continue to Rise, How Are You Responding?

When we last checked in with you for the COVID-19 Business Events Recovery Dashboard, it was mid-August. Since then, the numbers — as you are no doubt more than aware of — have not gone in the right direction. The number of new cases reported in the U.S. on Aug. 15 was 43,818. That number on Sept. 15: 170,109.

We’re seeing in-person events being held and others canceled or moved to all-virtual for the remainder of 2021. With so much flux in the business events industry right now, it’s important to take its pulse — please tell us what you’re thinking, how you’re feeling, and how (in the world) you are planning your upcoming events in this short, five-minute survey. You have until 3 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 27 to complete it. We’ll be sharing the results next week.

Thank you for taking part.