Find Your Ideal Meeting Space at The Broadmoor

The Broadmoor, a Colorado Springs mainstay for more than a century, offers meeting planners everything they need for a seamless, crowd-pleasing event—all with a stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop. If you’re seeking a western-US destination with best-in-class meeting space and services, look no further than The Broadmoor.
All the Space You Need
The only on-site convention center in Colorado, The Broadmoor offers a total of 315,000 square feet of innovative, on-campus meeting space. Broadmoor Hall, International Center, Colorado Hall, and the new-in-2021 Bartolin Hall offer over 200,000 square feet of flexible convention and exhibit space, and more.
Rooms With a View
There are 92 total meeting rooms on property—including 32 windowed breakout rooms in Bartolin Hall. That means plenty of opportunity for your attendees to take in the breathtaking mountain views even while meetings are in progress.
World-Class Exhibit Spaces
A 93,500-square-foot exhibit hall features polished concrete floors and 25-foot-high black piped ceilings, for a knockout trade show or exhibition setting.
Memorable Outdoor Venues
There are 5,000 lush acres to explore on The Broadmoor property, and unique indoor and outdoor meeting spaces let your attendees experience them up close.
Authentic Colorado Experiences
Host a group session or after-hours event in one of The Broadmoor’s authentic Colorado venues, to really take advantage of the resort’s rugged, unique mountain charm. Gather on the patio at the Cheyenne Lodge; have dinner by a waterfall at Restaurant 1858; schedule an intimate board meeting by the lake at The Fish House; just to name a few possibilities.
Ready to find the perfect space for your mountain meeting? Visit us at The Broadmoor or call 844-746-6509.