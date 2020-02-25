Event Venues as Unique as L.A.

Planning an event in Los Angeles gives you access to places and spaces that are anything but ordinary. The diversity of this creative city allows you to take advantage of stunning natural backdrops, architectural gems and historical structures that will both inspire and delight your crowd. Here are a few L.A. venues that will wow your attendees.

Rolling Greens

Part greenhouse, part vintage furniture showroom and part urban oasis, Rolling Greens nursery is a go-to for Hollywood and event planners alike. Formerly a scrap metal yard, its location in L.A’s Arts District features 81,000 square feet of rustic, lush and green inspiration for creative events. With so much space and natural beauty at your disposal, the sky’s the limit when it comes to planning a memorable event. How about a seated dinner for 250 inside the 3,000-square-foot pavilion, filled with diffused light and plant installations? Or a large outdoor party among flowering vines on the 1,760-square-foot deck, complete with a wood-burning pizza oven and built-in bar?

Wanderlust Hollywood

Bring some California zen to your next event with the flexibility and open, welcoming vibe of Wanderlust Hollywood, a 12,000-square-foot wellness and community center in the heart of Hollywood. Spanning three floors, Wanderlust boasts an organic restaurant, patio, roof deck and three studios in which to host dinners, screenings and conferences. One of the studios includes The Greatest Place, a bow-truss-vaulted loft with exposed brick and Indian teak floors—a warm, light-filled space that can accommodate up to 400 people (or nearly 100 yoga mats). Featuring a built-in 220-foot stage with high-end audio, LED lighting and custom video projection capabilities, this space makes an impact, whether for a presentation, private dinner, product launch or treating your attendees to a wellness activity taught by one of Wanderlust’s certified instructors.

NeueHouse

Whether you choose the Hollywood or the downtown L.A. location, planning an event at the cultural center NeueHouse is sure to impress. Grand, iconic and steeped in history, these truly unique spaces are perfect for a range of various event formats, from intimate talks and dinners to large-scale performances, meetings and activations. NeueHouse Hollywood occupies the former CBS broadcasting facility where radio stars like George Burns and Gracie Allen performed in the 1930s and 1940s. The spirit of Old Hollywood still lingers throughout the space, with warm, rich leather and dark wood juxtaposed among the modern AV technology that’s available (30-foot screen, surround sound, digital screening room). NeueHouse’s Bradbury Building location (in downtown’s historic core) is an architectural masterpiece that’s a stylish canvas for creative events. The five-story brick building is renowned for its human-operated cage elevators, black metal decoration and sunlit atrium. The NeueHouse team is also available to help with your event’s creative vision, content development, media production and design support.

Count on L.A.’s creative venues to make your next event something special.