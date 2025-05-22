Discover Indy—The Can’t-Miss Destination for Meeting Planners

Take a look at the investments and attendee-friendly developments that make Indy an ideal meetings destination.

Looking for an accessible, Midwest meetings destination for your next event? Look no further than Indianapolis. Voted the #1 Convention City in the United States by the readers of USA Today, Indy is only just getting started. Some $3 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 5 years promise exciting new developments, including a 143,500-square-foot expansion of the Convention Center, slated to be complete in 2026, along with a connected, 800-room Signia by Hilton hotel. 2027 and beyond will bring more exciting developments, including several boutique hotels; a pedestrian- and event-friendly revamping of Georgia Street; a stunning outdoor space expansion at White River State Park; and a whole lot more.

Indy just keeps getting better.

